Left Menu

Govinda Applauds Athawale's Support as Shinde Takes Deputy CM Oath

Shiv Sena leader Govinda expressed gratitude to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale for his support and extended wishes to Eknath Shinde as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, highlighting the BJP alliances' recent election win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:29 IST
Govinda Applauds Athawale's Support as Shinde Takes Deputy CM Oath
Shiv Sena leader Govinda meets Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader and actor Govinda recently met with Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, thanking him for his steadfast support. He also congratulated Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on taking the oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Reflecting on his political career, Govinda acknowledged Athawale's crucial backing during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, which he described as feeling 'like family.' Govinda also expressed his gratitude to Shinde for the opportunity to serve Maharashtra, indicating strong ties between the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Athawale.

The oath-taking ceremony for Shinde and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Ministers took place at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, attended by prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony followed a decisive win for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, highlighting its significant political triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024