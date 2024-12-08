Govinda Applauds Athawale's Support as Shinde Takes Deputy CM Oath

Shiv Sena leader and actor Govinda recently met with Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, thanking him for his steadfast support. He also congratulated Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on taking the oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Reflecting on his political career, Govinda acknowledged Athawale's crucial backing during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, which he described as feeling 'like family.' Govinda also expressed his gratitude to Shinde for the opportunity to serve Maharashtra, indicating strong ties between the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Athawale.

The oath-taking ceremony for Shinde and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Ministers took place at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, attended by prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony followed a decisive win for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, highlighting its significant political triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)