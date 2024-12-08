Clashing Leadership Claims Fuel Tensions in Opposition Alliance

On Sunday, BJP leader Pravin Darekar openly criticized the alleged implications behind Sharad Pawar's support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA bloc. According to Darekar, Pawar's endorsement signifies a lack of confidence in Rahul Gandhi's leadership and Congress's ability to steer the opposition coalition.

Sharad Pawar had previously voiced his support for Banerjee, acknowledging her as a national leader with capable parliamentary representatives. 'Yes, certainly,' Pawar stated, asserting her potential to lead the alliance and stressing her understanding of national issues and effective governance.

Further backing came from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who affirmed the alliance's desire for Banerjee as a key figure. He emphasized unity among allies, including Arvind Kejriwal and Shiv Sena, and announced a forthcoming meeting with Banerjee in Kolkata. Meanwhile, BJP's Darekar lambasted the opposition (MVA) MLAs for initially refusing to take their oaths, decrying their actions as an insult to Maharashtra's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)