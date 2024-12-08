Left Menu

BJP Accelerates Membership Drive in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party will commence its membership drive in Jharkhand on December 22, aiming to expand its base by leveraging district and division-level workshops. The initiative aligns with the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, continuing the party's nationwide growth efforts post-elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to kick off an extensive membership drive in Jharkhand starting December 22, according to state BJP president Babulal Marandi. The announcement followed a party workshop on Sunday, underscoring efforts to broaden the party's reach and influence in the state.

A series of preparatory workshops are scheduled, with district-level sessions on December 15 and 16, and division-level gatherings on December 18 and 19. These initiatives aim to engage with grassroots supporters and culminate with a major outreach effort by December 25, commemorating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Parliamentarian D Purandeswari, tasked with overseeing the initiative, highlighted the BJP's recent success in recruiting 11.35 crore members nationally within 50 days, despite limited victories in the recent Jharkhand assembly polls. The drive seeks to strengthen the party's foundation in the region, countering electoral setbacks by boosting membership and setting up organizational structures at various levels statewide.

