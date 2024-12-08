Trump Urges Ceasefire in Ukraine War, Hints at NATO Withdrawal
Donald Trump calls for a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire and hints at a potential US withdrawal from NATO if Europe fails to increase its defense spending. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy advocates for a lasting peace, while the Kremlin remains open to negotiations. Trump's proposals stir international reactions.
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump has issued a call for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This comes on the heels of a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, during which he asserted that Kyiv is keen to negotiate a resolution to the over 1,000-day war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored the need for a robust and enduring peace agreement, emphasizing that any settlement must come with effective guarantees that ensure its longevity. Meanwhile, the Kremlin expressed openness to discussions, although previous decrees by Ukraine complicate direct negotiations.
Trump further sparked debate by suggesting a potential withdrawal of the United States from NATO, urging European allies to ramp up their military spending. His stance reiterates long-standing complaints about the disproportionate financial burden shouldered by the US in the military alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Climate Negotiations: Vulnerable Nations Stage Walkout Over Finance Draft
Ceasefire Brokered in Sectarian Clashes in NW Pakistan
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Trade Strikes Amid Ceasefire Efforts
Pakistan Brokers Peace: A Ceasefire Amidst Sectarian Clashes
Sectarian Ceasefire Efforts in Pakistan's Kurram District