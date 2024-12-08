Left Menu

Union Minister Goyal Challenges MVA Amid EVM Allegations

Union Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed Maha Vikas Aghadi's criticism of electronic voting machines, urging MVA MPs and MLAs to resign if distrustful. He highlighted infighting within the INDI alliance and contrasting reactions to EVMs based on election results. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a sweeping victory in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:08 IST
Union Minister Goyal Challenges MVA Amid EVM Allegations
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp retort to the Maha Vikas Aghadi's allegations regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs), Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Sunday that the alliance is no longer taken seriously. Addressing reporters, Goyal challenged MVA leaders to resign if they do not trust the EVMs, suggesting re-elections instead.

Goyal commented on the internal conflicts plaguing the INDI alliance, asserting, "No one takes them seriously... If they don't have trust in EVMs, the Congress, NCP-SCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs and MLAs should resign in protest and call for re-election." He further remarked on the diminishing prospects of the INDI alliance, emphasizing how any party aligning with Congress tends to face defeat.

The backdrop to these remarks lies in the MVA's queries about EVM legitimacy following the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 setback. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged the MVA to embrace the clear people's mandate, defending the Mahayuti government's robust performance. Shinde criticized selective questioning of EVMs, pointing out inconsistencies in the opposition's stance across different states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024