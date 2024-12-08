Union Minister Goyal Challenges MVA Amid EVM Allegations

In a sharp retort to the Maha Vikas Aghadi's allegations regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs), Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Sunday that the alliance is no longer taken seriously. Addressing reporters, Goyal challenged MVA leaders to resign if they do not trust the EVMs, suggesting re-elections instead.

Goyal commented on the internal conflicts plaguing the INDI alliance, asserting, "No one takes them seriously... If they don't have trust in EVMs, the Congress, NCP-SCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs and MLAs should resign in protest and call for re-election." He further remarked on the diminishing prospects of the INDI alliance, emphasizing how any party aligning with Congress tends to face defeat.

The backdrop to these remarks lies in the MVA's queries about EVM legitimacy following the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 setback. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged the MVA to embrace the clear people's mandate, defending the Mahayuti government's robust performance. Shinde criticized selective questioning of EVMs, pointing out inconsistencies in the opposition's stance across different states.

(With inputs from agencies.)