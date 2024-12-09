Rahul Narwekar Reelected: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker

In a notable political development, BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The election took place on Monday, with Narwekar making history as the second individual to be re-elected to the post since 1960.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, commended Narwekar's leadership abilities in his congratulatory address. He drew comparisons to Balasaheb Bharde, the only other assembly speaker to achieve reelection in the state's history, and highlighted Narwekar's contributions during his previous tenure.

Narwekar's election follows the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, where the Mahayuti coalition, led by the BJP, emerged victorious. The new Speaker's prior experience, particularly his legal acumen, was emphasized as the assembly anticipates future legislative challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)