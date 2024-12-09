Opposition Protests Intensify Over Adani Controversy in Parliament

A session of notable unrest unfolded in the Parliament complex as opposition leaders rallied against the Adani Group on Monday. At the forefront was Rahul Gandhi, who mockingly interviewed Congress members adorned with masks resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, drawing attention to their supposed alliance.

The protest, anchored by slogans of "Modi, Adani ek hain," saw involvement from diverse opposition factions, seeking justice by pressing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into alleged misdeeds by the Adani conglomerate. Even in the absence of some parties like Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, the demonstration maintained its fervor.

Amid continued calls for inquiry, Rahul Gandhi underscored the demand for accountability, insisting on immediate scrutiny into the Adani Group following its indictment in a US court. As the pressure mounts, the Adani Group has steadfastly denied these allegations, branding them as unfounded.

