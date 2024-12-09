Escalating Tensions: Farmers & Police Clash at Punjab-Haryana Border
The clash between protesting farmers and police at the Punjab-Haryana border has attracted criticism from Congress leaders. The confrontation involved lathi charges and tear gas, prompting Congress figure Sachin Pilot to condemn the government's response. Key issues raised include a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
At the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, tensions flared as police clashed with farmers protesting for their rights. The use of lathi charges and tear gas by police forces has come under fire from Congress leaders, including Sachin Pilot, who voiced his disapproval of the government's severe measures against the agrarian community.
Congress figures like Punjab MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and MLA Pratao Singh Bajwa also voiced concerns, calling for a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) as a primary farmer demand. They criticized the central government for refusing dialogue and adopting pro-corporate, anti-farmer policies.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher prepared to visit injured protesters amid ongoing tensions. Meanwhile, police and farmer leaders held meetings in Rajpura to seek resolutions, as leaders continued to raise farmers' issues around MSP and fertilizer shortages in Parliament, demanding governmental attention and accountability.
