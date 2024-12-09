Zelenskiy's NATO Troop Proposal Amidst Political Shifts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy considers inviting foreign troops to Ukraine until it secures NATO membership. At a press event with German leader Friedrich Merz, Zelenskiy stressed security guarantees against Russia, especially as Donald Trump could soon influence U.S. foreign policy. Discussions with President Biden are anticipated.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine until the country joins NATO. This move comes amidst growing discussions of security assurances necessary to prevent further Russian aggression.
In a joint press conference in Kyiv with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of strategic alliances, pointing to the potential political changes in the U.S. with Donald Trump's possible return to office.
Zelenskiy plans to reach out to outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine's NATO membership ambitions. Meanwhile, Russia continues to oppose Ukraine's aspirations, viewing them as a security threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
