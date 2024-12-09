Historic Shift in Syria: Rebel Victory Sparks Global Reactions

In a dramatic turn of events, rebel forces have successfully overthrown President Bashar Assad's government in Syria, leading to widespread international reactions. On Monday, India joined other leading nations in advocating for stability, unity, and the preservation of Syria's sovereignty.

The Ministry of External Affairs in India highlighted the importance of initiating a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to secure a stable future for the nation. News of Assad's flight comes after rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seized control of the capital, Damascus, marking the fall of his family's five-decade-long rule.

Countries across the globe, including the US, UK, and France, have welcomed Assad's departure as a historic opportunity for Syria. They stress the need for a political resolution and protection of civilians, minorities, and state institutions during the transitional phase, ensuring the nation's unity and territorial integrity.

