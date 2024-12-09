Zelenskiy Advocates Diplomatic Path Amidst Ukraine-Russia Tensions

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a compelling appeal for a diplomatic resolution to Russia's prolonged 33-month conflict in Ukraine, while proposing the deployment of foreign troops in the country until it can join the NATO military alliance. His statements were made during a joint press conference with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, reflecting Kyiv's growing openness towards negotiating an end to the war.

In parallel, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, who aims to swiftly end the conflict, has called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations, declaring the situation a 'madness.' This appeal follows his discussions with Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's urgent desire for peace and emphasized the benefits of a diplomatic resolution for saving lives.

Zelenskiy also discussed with Macron and Trump the idea of 'freezing' the front lines in the conflict and stressed that Ukraine's strength is crucial before pursuing any diplomatic efforts. Additionally, he revisited Macron's earlier suggestion of deploying European troops in Ukraine to guarantee security until NATO membership is secured, while expressing concern over Russia's demand for Ukraine to abandon its NATO aspirations.

