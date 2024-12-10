Biden's Economic Warning: Trickle-down Troubles Loom

In a significant move, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to issue a stern warning against further tax cuts for the wealthy, critiquing Republican economic strategies. This warning comes as Biden prepares to deliver what could be his final major speech on economic policies on Tuesday, a White House official disclosed.

With the speech, Biden aims to highlight the economic achievements during his term, citing investments in infrastructure and job creation as central to averting deeper economic crises. The President plans to address the iconic Brookings Institution, underscoring a creation of 16 million jobs and the lowest unemployment rates in decades.

Despite these gains, recent election results saw Republicans reclaiming power, reflecting voter concerns over inflation. While Trump's anticipated return could fuel investment banking activities, economic experts caution that proposed high tariffs and tax cuts could worsen inflation and increase the national deficit.

