Historic Impeachment Motion Against Indian Vice President

Indian opposition parties have initiated an unprecedented impeachment motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of partisanship as chairman of parliament's upper house. Despite lacking sufficient votes for removal, this symbolic move highlights escalating tensions with Prime Minister Modi's government and raises concerns over parliamentary democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:17 IST
In a historic move, Indian opposition parties have launched an impeachment motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging bias in his role as the upper house's chairman. This marks the first such attempt in Indian history, signaling growing discord between the opposition and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Despite the vice president's office not commenting on the matter, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju defended Dhankhar, describing him as professional and unbiased. The impeachment effort follows a series of parliamentary disruptions, with both government and opposition accusing each other of derailing legislative proceedings.

The symbolic motion, although unlikely to pass due to lack of opposition votes, heightens existing tensions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. As the current session is nearing its end, the motion may remain unheard. This development comes amid debates on bribery allegations, religious disputes, and ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

