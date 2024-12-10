Turmoil Shake-Up: Israel's Strategic Advances in Syria

Israel has executed a series of intense airstrikes across Syria, coinciding with its claim of protecting its citizens from potential threats. This development follows the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad, according to a Syrian opposition war monitor. However, Israel denies advancing its forces toward Damascus.

Amid the political upheaval, Damascus is witnessing signs of normalcy with banks and markets reopening. Citizens, enjoying a respite from fear and scarcity, are resuming daily activities. Yet, concerns linger over Syria's uncertain future, as former President Assad seeks asylum in Russia.

The international community, including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, has condemned Israel's actions as they allegedly exploit Syria's instability. Israeli operations aim to disrupt potential threats, maintaining a strategic presence within a buffer zone established post the 1973 Mideast war.

