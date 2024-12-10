Left Menu

Political Violence Escalates: Congressman Assassinated in Veracruz

A congressman from Mexico's ruling coalition was killed in Veracruz, as political violence surges nationwide. The attack also claimed another life, and investigations are ongoing. The murder highlights concerns over Mexico's security challenges and targeted violence against politicians, emphasizing recent doubts on new security policies.

Updated: 10-12-2024 20:13 IST
A federal congressman was assassinated late Monday in Veracruz, deepening Mexico's ongoing political violence crisis. The Veracruz attorney general confirmed Benito Aguas's death, a member of the ruling coalition, via social media.

Another victim, Agustin Linares, was found dead at the scene. Reports indicate Aguas was fatally shot in Zongolica. An investigation is underway, as calls for justice mount.

Mexico faces severe violence, with cartel battles and political assassinations. Recently, a southern mayor's murder amplified concerns over President Sheinbaum's security policies.

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

