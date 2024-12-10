India's Commitments to Protect Hindus in Bangladesh: A Bold Claim by Nilesh Rane

Shiv Sena legislator Nilesh Rane has made a bold declaration, asserting that India will extend protection to Hindus in Bangladesh amid ongoing attacks. He claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi is capable of defeating the neighboring nation within 48 hours.

Addressing a rally in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra, Rane pointed out that India remains the sole country for Hindus globally. He underscored the limited Hindu population in other regions, unlike multiple countries with Muslim majorities.

Amidst accusations of Hindu women being kidnapped and religious processions targeted, Rane urged vigilance and unity among citizens, emphasizing it as a mutual responsibility to safeguard India's integrity.

