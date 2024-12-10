Left Menu

India's Commitments to Protect Hindus in Bangladesh: A Bold Claim by Nilesh Rane

Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane claims India will protect Hindus facing attacks in Bangladesh, with PM Modi capable of defeating the nation in 48 hours. Rane emphasized India's role as a lone Hindu majority country amidst growing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:02 IST
India's Commitments to Protect Hindus in Bangladesh: A Bold Claim by Nilesh Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena legislator Nilesh Rane has made a bold declaration, asserting that India will extend protection to Hindus in Bangladesh amid ongoing attacks. He claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi is capable of defeating the neighboring nation within 48 hours.

Addressing a rally in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra, Rane pointed out that India remains the sole country for Hindus globally. He underscored the limited Hindu population in other regions, unlike multiple countries with Muslim majorities.

Amidst accusations of Hindu women being kidnapped and religious processions targeted, Rane urged vigilance and unity among citizens, emphasizing it as a mutual responsibility to safeguard India's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024