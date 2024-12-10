India's Commitments to Protect Hindus in Bangladesh: A Bold Claim by Nilesh Rane
Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane claims India will protect Hindus facing attacks in Bangladesh, with PM Modi capable of defeating the nation in 48 hours. Rane emphasized India's role as a lone Hindu majority country amidst growing regional tensions.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena legislator Nilesh Rane has made a bold declaration, asserting that India will extend protection to Hindus in Bangladesh amid ongoing attacks. He claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi is capable of defeating the neighboring nation within 48 hours.
Addressing a rally in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra, Rane pointed out that India remains the sole country for Hindus globally. He underscored the limited Hindu population in other regions, unlike multiple countries with Muslim majorities.
Amidst accusations of Hindu women being kidnapped and religious processions targeted, Rane urged vigilance and unity among citizens, emphasizing it as a mutual responsibility to safeguard India's integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Power and Water Crises: Russia's Overnight Air Attacks Disrupt Western Ukraine
We also note with concern attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against arrest of Hindu leader in Bangladesh: MEA.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Question EVMs After Election Defeat
Shiv Sena Leaders Question EVM Role Post Poll Defeat
Israel strikes crowded neighbourhood in Beirut as part of its biggest attacks on Lebanese capital since start of the war, reports AP.