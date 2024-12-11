Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Duterte Faces Legal Challenges Amid Threat Allegations

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte missed a questioning session regarding an alleged threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Duterte, a former ally, faces impeachment accusations and denies any threat against the President. Legal proceedings highlight the deteriorating relations between Duterte and Marcos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:59 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte did not attend a scheduled questioning on Wednesday regarding a supposed assassination plot against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte, who was once a key ally but now has a contentious relationship with Marcos, is accused of making provocative remarks during a press conference on November 23, allegedly suggesting the hiring of a hitman targeting the President, his wife, and the lower house speaker.

As Duterte grapples with impeachment allegations for graft and incompetence, her absence from the National Bureau of Investigation's inquiry and denial of any 'grave threat' against Marcos underscores the escalating political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

