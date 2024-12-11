Himachal's Financial Tightrope: Challenges and Triumphs of Congress

In the past two years, Himachal Pradesh's Congress government has taken significant financial steps, including securing a Rs 28,000 crore loan. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu noted that over Rs 11,200 crore was allocated to interest payments on previous governments' debts, and Rs 7,800 crore on principal repayment, leaving Rs 9,000 crore for development.

Addressing a programme marking two years in office, Sukhu highlighted the financial crunch, monsoon disasters, and political conspiracies, such as the nine bypolls allegedly sparked by cross-voting. Despite these challenges, the Congress clinched six of these seats and increased its vote share in Lok Sabha polls.

Sukhu accused the Union government of neglect in disaster fund allocations and criticized the BJP's internal conflicts. He underscored Congress's commitment to development and systemic changes, restoring the Old Pension Scheme for 1.36 lakh employees, and pledged not to shy away from tough decisions for the state's welfare.

