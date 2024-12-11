Himachal's Financial Tightrope: Challenges and Triumphs of Congress
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlights the state's financial challenges and the Congress government's achievements over two years. Amid inherited debts and political hurdles, the government emphasizes development and resilience despite insufficient disaster aid and increased political pressure from the BJP.
- Country:
- India
In the past two years, Himachal Pradesh's Congress government has taken significant financial steps, including securing a Rs 28,000 crore loan. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu noted that over Rs 11,200 crore was allocated to interest payments on previous governments' debts, and Rs 7,800 crore on principal repayment, leaving Rs 9,000 crore for development.
Addressing a programme marking two years in office, Sukhu highlighted the financial crunch, monsoon disasters, and political conspiracies, such as the nine bypolls allegedly sparked by cross-voting. Despite these challenges, the Congress clinched six of these seats and increased its vote share in Lok Sabha polls.
Sukhu accused the Union government of neglect in disaster fund allocations and criticized the BJP's internal conflicts. He underscored Congress's commitment to development and systemic changes, restoring the Old Pension Scheme for 1.36 lakh employees, and pledged not to shy away from tough decisions for the state's welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development
Epsilon S Engine Disaster: Flames and Smoke Rock Japanese Rocket Development
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Full Support for Andhra Pradesh’s Agricultural and Rural Development Initiatives
Haryana's Ambitious Clean Air Project: A Blueprint for Sustainable Development
Odisha Chief Minister Urges Disaster-Resistant Infrastructure Development