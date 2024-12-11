BJP Women MPs Demand Action Over TMC Leader's Controversial Remarks

In a significant escalation of tensions within the Indian Parliament, women Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a formal complaint against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee. The MPs approached Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, urging swift and strict action following Banerjee's divisive comments about Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The controversy erupted during a heated discussion on the Disaster Management Bill, leading to commotion in the Lok Sabha. A personal attack directed by Banerjee at Scindia sparked outrage among BJP women MPs, resulting in demands for his removal from the House. The incident culminated in a 30-minute adjournment, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Daggubati Purandeswari, President of the Andhra Pradesh BJP, openly criticized Banerjee for his pattern of making offensive remarks, especially towards women parliamentarians. She highlighted his derogatory comments and stressed the need for an environment of respect in Parliament. The BJP MPs have met with the Speaker and Minister Rijiju, calling for decisive action to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)