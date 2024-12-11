Hemant Soren's Call for Empowerment in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called for greater rights allocation to all societal sections, particularly the deprived, in his speech at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) central committee meeting.

Soren celebrated the formation of 'Abua Sarkar,' an achievement attributed to the dedicated efforts of leaders, workers, and the support of Jharkhand's people.

He encouraged party members to extend JMM's influence across the state, maintaining its legacy of struggle and strengthening its foundation after securing electoral victory in the 81-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)