Hemant Soren's Call for Empowerment in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized the importance of providing rights to all, especially the deprived, during a JMM central committee meeting. Soren highlighted JMM's emergence from struggle, urging workers to strengthen the party's roots across the state, following their electoral success in Jharkhand.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:46 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called for greater rights allocation to all societal sections, particularly the deprived, in his speech at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) central committee meeting.
Soren celebrated the formation of 'Abua Sarkar,' an achievement attributed to the dedicated efforts of leaders, workers, and the support of Jharkhand's people.
He encouraged party members to extend JMM's influence across the state, maintaining its legacy of struggle and strengthening its foundation after securing electoral victory in the 81-member assembly.
