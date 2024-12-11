Left Menu

AAP Challenges Alleged Voter Deletions Ahead of Delhi Polls

An AAP delegation, led by Arvind Kejriwal, met the Election Commission alleging mass voter deletions mainly affecting marginalized communities in Delhi. Kejriwal accused the BJP of engineering these deletions as part of a conspiracy. The EC assured AAP of investigations and action against wrongful deletions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:12 IST
AAP Challenges Alleged Voter Deletions Ahead of Delhi Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Aam Aadmi Party delegation, spearheaded by Arvind Kejriwal, approached the Election Commission on Wednesday amid concerns of extensive voter deletion ahead of the approaching Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal, the party's national convenor, accused the BJP of orchestrating a plot to disenfranchise voters, particularly from Dalit and Scheduled Caste communities. He claimed thousands of deletions had been executed on dubious grounds, undermining citizens' rights.

The Election Commission offered assurances, promising thorough investigations and actions against any unwarranted deletions. As Delhi's election date draws near, the AAP continues to focus on protecting electoral rights, crucial for securing a third successive term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024