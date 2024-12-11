AAP Challenges Alleged Voter Deletions Ahead of Delhi Polls
An AAP delegation, led by Arvind Kejriwal, met the Election Commission alleging mass voter deletions mainly affecting marginalized communities in Delhi. Kejriwal accused the BJP of engineering these deletions as part of a conspiracy. The EC assured AAP of investigations and action against wrongful deletions.
An Aam Aadmi Party delegation, spearheaded by Arvind Kejriwal, approached the Election Commission on Wednesday amid concerns of extensive voter deletion ahead of the approaching Delhi Assembly elections.
Kejriwal, the party's national convenor, accused the BJP of orchestrating a plot to disenfranchise voters, particularly from Dalit and Scheduled Caste communities. He claimed thousands of deletions had been executed on dubious grounds, undermining citizens' rights.
The Election Commission offered assurances, promising thorough investigations and actions against any unwarranted deletions. As Delhi's election date draws near, the AAP continues to focus on protecting electoral rights, crucial for securing a third successive term.
