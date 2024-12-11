Following a devastating missile strike on a medical clinic in southern Ukraine by Russian forces, rescue teams succeeded in extricating two women from the rubble after several grueling hours. The attack, sadly, resulted in nine fatalities and injuries to 22 others, according to Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday.

Amid these tragic events, the United States has issued a warning regarding Russia's possible impending deployment of its new Oreshnik missile against Ukraine. Concurrently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues imploring Western allies to expedite the provision of air defense mechanisms desperately needed to reinforce Ukraine's defenses.

In retaliation, Ukraine has maintained its pressure on Russian targets. Significant damage was caused to industrial locations in Russia's Bryansk and Rostov regions through drone and missile strikes, according to Russian governors. Despite claims from both sides, an independent verification remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)