Maharashtra's Visionary Leap: Fadnavis Meets Modi for Future Growth

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss advancing the state's development. Fadnavis expressed gratitude to Modi for his guidance and support. The meeting follows Fadnavis's election victory, where the BJP-led alliance won a majority in the assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:13 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, held a pivotal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, aiming to propel the state's development to new heights.

Fadnavis, in his first meeting with the Prime Minister since taking office on December 5, expressed his commitment to elevating Maharashtra's progress with Modi's guidance.

In his statement on X, the Chief Minister acknowledged Modi's invaluable role and support in maintaining Maharashtra's top-ranking status across various sectors. He also highlighted the recent electoral success of the BJP-led coalition, which secured a significant victory in the state assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

