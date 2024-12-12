Left Menu

Fadnavis Clarifies Cabinet Formation Amid Maharashtra Speculation

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed cabinet formation rumors, affirming that the expansion formula is set and decisions will be public soon. Meeting with PM Modi and defense and parliamentary leaders in Delhi, he expressed gratitude for leadership support. BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP cabinet decisions are independent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:28 IST
Fadnavis Clarifies Cabinet Formation Amid Maharashtra Speculation
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid swirling speculation about the formation of Maharashtra's cabinet, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the public on Thursday that the process for cabinet expansion has been finalized. Fadnavis indicated that the public will soon be aware of the decisions involved in this expansion.

He addressed rumors surrounding his visit to Delhi alongside Ajit Pawar, stating that it was for separate party-related engagements, not linked to the cabinet developments. Fadnavis confirmed that the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena would independently decide their ministerial appointments according to a predetermined formula. The BJP's parliamentary board and senior leaders will manage appointments from their quota.

Fadnavis met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, expressing gratitude for his guidance and the support of the BJP, citing Maharashtra's heightened progress over the past decade. He also met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and offered gifts of symbolic significance to President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance recently won 235 seats, marking a milestone victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024