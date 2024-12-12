Fadnavis Clarifies Cabinet Formation Amid Maharashtra Speculation
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed cabinet formation rumors, affirming that the expansion formula is set and decisions will be public soon. Meeting with PM Modi and defense and parliamentary leaders in Delhi, he expressed gratitude for leadership support. BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP cabinet decisions are independent.
Amid swirling speculation about the formation of Maharashtra's cabinet, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the public on Thursday that the process for cabinet expansion has been finalized. Fadnavis indicated that the public will soon be aware of the decisions involved in this expansion.
He addressed rumors surrounding his visit to Delhi alongside Ajit Pawar, stating that it was for separate party-related engagements, not linked to the cabinet developments. Fadnavis confirmed that the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena would independently decide their ministerial appointments according to a predetermined formula. The BJP's parliamentary board and senior leaders will manage appointments from their quota.
Fadnavis met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, expressing gratitude for his guidance and the support of the BJP, citing Maharashtra's heightened progress over the past decade. He also met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and offered gifts of symbolic significance to President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance recently won 235 seats, marking a milestone victory.
