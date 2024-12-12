Left Menu

Celebration in Politics: Sharad Pawar's 84th Birthday Honors

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wished NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar a happy 84th birthday. Pawar, a veteran politician, celebrated in Delhi alongside family and well-wishers. Known for his influential roles, Pawar's political journey includes forming NCP in 1999 and recent shifts affecting Maharashtra's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:36 IST
Celebration in Politics: Sharad Pawar's 84th Birthday Honors
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Sharad Pawar, the veteran Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president. On Thursday, Pawar celebrated his 84th birthday, marking another milestone in his illustrious political career.

Pawar's political tenure includes serving as Maharashtra's chief minister four times, as well as Defence and Agriculture Minister at the Union level. Notably, he formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999 after separating from Congress, solidifying his influence in Indian politics.

This birthday celebration brought together family and political figures, including his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar. The recent Maharashtra assembly elections showcased a dynamic political shift, with Pawar's party having joined forces in differing alliances, reflecting the ever-evolving political theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024