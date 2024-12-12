Celebration in Politics: Sharad Pawar's 84th Birthday Honors

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Sharad Pawar, the veteran Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president. On Thursday, Pawar celebrated his 84th birthday, marking another milestone in his illustrious political career.

Pawar's political tenure includes serving as Maharashtra's chief minister four times, as well as Defence and Agriculture Minister at the Union level. Notably, he formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999 after separating from Congress, solidifying his influence in Indian politics.

This birthday celebration brought together family and political figures, including his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar. The recent Maharashtra assembly elections showcased a dynamic political shift, with Pawar's party having joined forces in differing alliances, reflecting the ever-evolving political theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)