Tharoor Criticizes Inaction on Wayanad Report

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticizes Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai for not providing an explanation on the lack of action or report following an inter-ministerial team's visit to Wayanad. The debate centers on the handling of disaster management and calls for governmental improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday criticized Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, for failing to provide an explanation about the lack of follow-up since an inter-ministerial visit to Wayanad four months ago. Tharoor expressed exasperation over Rai's refusal to address why there has been no report or action taken by the central government regarding the visit.

Nityanand Rai, while addressing the Lok Sabha, urged the opposition not to politicize the Wayanad landslide incident, insisting that the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was alert and responsive. He claimed that opposition parties should acknowledge the central government's cooperation concerning disaster management efforts.

Tharoor argued in a session on the 'Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024' that the government's approach remains inadequate. He underscored the necessity for improved measures against climate change-induced disasters and criticized the lack of autonomy and revocation of vital parliamentary bodies for disaster management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

