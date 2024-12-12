Assam CM's Bold Stand: Declares INDIA Bloc 'Dead'

In a bold political statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the INDIA bloc "dead," urging West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee to steer clear from resurrecting the coalition. Sarma's remarks highlight growing friction within regional political alliances.

Sarma also underscored the necessity of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) to effectively differentiate between Indian natives and infiltrators, amid rising concerns over border security and infiltration from neighboring countries.

Moreover, he advocated for the implementation of a 'one nation, one election' system to maintain uninterrupted development activities, suggesting constitutional amendments to synchronize elections across India. This vision aligns with the central government's objectives, aimed at streamlining governance across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)