Left Menu

Assam CM's Bold Stand: Declares INDIA Bloc 'Dead'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the INDIA bloc “dead” and urged Mamata Banerjee not to lead the coalition, criticizing Congress for its political maneuvers. Sarma emphasized the need for an NRC document and supported a 'one nation, one election' policy to avoid disruption in development work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:17 IST
Assam CM's Bold Stand: Declares INDIA Bloc 'Dead'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the INDIA bloc "dead," urging West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee to steer clear from resurrecting the coalition. Sarma's remarks highlight growing friction within regional political alliances.

Sarma also underscored the necessity of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) to effectively differentiate between Indian natives and infiltrators, amid rising concerns over border security and infiltration from neighboring countries.

Moreover, he advocated for the implementation of a 'one nation, one election' system to maintain uninterrupted development activities, suggesting constitutional amendments to synchronize elections across India. This vision aligns with the central government's objectives, aimed at streamlining governance across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024