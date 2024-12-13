Left Menu

US and Turkiye Seek Unity Amid Middle East Turmoil

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken aims to unify Middle East nations, focusing on a peaceful transition in Syria after the ouster of President Bashar Assad. Amidst ongoing conflict in Gaza, Blinken discusses with Turkiye and other nations strategies to prevent a power vacuum and suppress the Islamic State group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:06 IST
US and Turkiye Seek Unity Amid Middle East Turmoil
Antony Blinken
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a high-stakes diplomatic mission, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is working to bring Middle East countries together to support a peaceful political transition in Syria. This effort comes in the wake of Syrian President Bashar Assad's ouster.

During his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Blinken emphasized the necessity of a unified approach to prevent Syria from descending into chaos, which could empower extremist groups like ISIS. With the Israel-Hamas conflict still ravaging Gaza, Blinken's talks underscore the fragility of the region.

Turkiye and the US appear to align on establishing an inclusive, non-sectarian interim government in Syria. The two nations also concur on the urgency of mitigating terrorism threats. As the Biden administration navigates these turbulent waters, focus remains on maintaining stability and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024