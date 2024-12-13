US and Turkiye Seek Unity Amid Middle East Turmoil
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken aims to unify Middle East nations, focusing on a peaceful transition in Syria after the ouster of President Bashar Assad. Amidst ongoing conflict in Gaza, Blinken discusses with Turkiye and other nations strategies to prevent a power vacuum and suppress the Islamic State group.
In a high-stakes diplomatic mission, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is working to bring Middle East countries together to support a peaceful political transition in Syria. This effort comes in the wake of Syrian President Bashar Assad's ouster.
During his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Blinken emphasized the necessity of a unified approach to prevent Syria from descending into chaos, which could empower extremist groups like ISIS. With the Israel-Hamas conflict still ravaging Gaza, Blinken's talks underscore the fragility of the region.
Turkiye and the US appear to align on establishing an inclusive, non-sectarian interim government in Syria. The two nations also concur on the urgency of mitigating terrorism threats. As the Biden administration navigates these turbulent waters, focus remains on maintaining stability and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
