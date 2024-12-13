EC Urges Stringent Electoral Roll Checks Ahead of Delhi Polls
The Election Commission (EC) has instructed the Delhi CEO to thoroughly follow the process for deleting and revising electoral rolls, urging involvement of political parties. Parties like BJP and AAP have voiced concerns on voter deletions. The EC emphasized strict adherence to guidelines for a fair revision process.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission (EC) has issued a directive to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to rigorously implement procedures for the deletion and revision of electoral rolls. This comes as a precautionary measure in anticipation of the assembly elections scheduled for the upcoming year.
The Commission shared a representation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which raised concerns about the existence of illegal and temporary migrants, as well as 'ghost' voters, in the electoral lists during the special summary revision (SSR) in 2025. A similar apprehension was expressed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding potential mass voter deletions.
The EC emphasized the need for careful examination of these issues and insisted on the necessity of adhering to statutory provisions and guidelines. Cross-verification by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) is mandated where voter deletions exceed specific thresholds. The EC also highlighted the importance of political party involvement and regular sharing of claims and objections with all stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Slams BJP's Delhi Administration Over Rising Crime
HC issues notice on PIL by 7 BJP MPs from Delhi to direct AAP govt to implement Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in city.
Factional Strife: A Tragedy Looms Over Karnataka BJP
BJP's Sanjay Tandon Criticizes Congress Leadership for Election Failures
Delhi CM Atishi Alleges Conspiracy Against AAP's Kejriwal