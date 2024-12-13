Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Injury in Luxembourg

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, aged 84, has been hospitalized following an injury during an official event in Luxembourg. The spokesman for Pelosi, Ian Krager, confirmed the incident but did not elaborate on the nature of the injury.

Scheduled to participate in the 80th-anniversary commemoration of the World War II Battle of the Bulge, Pelosi's visit was cut short due to this unforeseen medical issue. Despite stepping down from her leadership role two years ago, Pelosi continues to serve in Congress, representing her San Francisco district.

Her spokesman indicated that Pelosi is receiving top-notch medical attention and expressed her eagerness to return to the United States soon. Further details on the incident have not been released.

(With inputs from agencies.)