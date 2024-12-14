Left Menu

Raut's EVM Temple Proposal Criticizes Maharashtra Government

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) criticizes the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, suggesting a procession and temple for Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). He alleges anarchy under the new government and points to security concerns. Maharashtra's election saw BJP's significant victory, securing a landslide win with 235 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 11:45 IST
Raut's EVM Temple Proposal Criticizes Maharashtra Government
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra, suggesting they conduct a procession of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and decide on constructing an EVM temple. Raut proposed that this decision be announced during the first cabinet meeting in front of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur.

Further expressing his discontent, Raut argued that before organizing a procession for the Chief Minister in Nagpur, the alliance should prioritize a procession for the EVMs. He criticized the newly formed government for struggling to allocate cabinet responsibilities, citing instability in Maharashtra and raising concerns over increased incidents of murder and rape in the state.

Raut's remarks arrive in the wake of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's recent comments at the India Economic Conclave hosted by Times Network. Fadnavis acknowledged a higher-than-expected outcome for the BJP in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing 132 seats. The state election concluded with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieving a decisive victory, winning 235 seats overall. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also gained 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024