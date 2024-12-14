Raut's EVM Temple Proposal Criticizes Maharashtra Government

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra, suggesting they conduct a procession of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and decide on constructing an EVM temple. Raut proposed that this decision be announced during the first cabinet meeting in front of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur.

Further expressing his discontent, Raut argued that before organizing a procession for the Chief Minister in Nagpur, the alliance should prioritize a procession for the EVMs. He criticized the newly formed government for struggling to allocate cabinet responsibilities, citing instability in Maharashtra and raising concerns over increased incidents of murder and rape in the state.

Raut's remarks arrive in the wake of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's recent comments at the India Economic Conclave hosted by Times Network. Fadnavis acknowledged a higher-than-expected outcome for the BJP in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing 132 seats. The state election concluded with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieving a decisive victory, winning 235 seats overall. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also gained 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)