Constitutional Controversy: Sibal and Rijiju Exchange Blows

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accuses BJP of prioritizing power over the constitution, claiming judicial and electoral manipulations. In response, Kiren Rijiju criticizes Congress for altering the constitution. Both speak during a Lok Sabha debate on the 75th anniversary of its adoption, highlighting contrasting views on minority protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:25 IST
Constitutional Controversy: Sibal and Rijiju Exchange Blows
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. (Photo/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal lambasted the BJP, accusing them of sacrificing constitutional principles for power. During his press conference, Sibal questioned the integrity of judicial appointments and suggested governors are politically influenced, lamenting the perceived erosion of constitutional respect.

Addressing the constitutional framers' visions, Sibal expressed concern over social injustices, highlighting issues like caste-based governance and financial manipulation in elections. Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju charged Congress with responsibility for altering the very essence of the constitution.

Rijiju also dismissed opposition claims about minority safety in India, contrasting them with conditions in neighboring countries. This dialogue unfolded in the Lok Sabha amid a debate marking the 75th year since the adoption of the Constitution of India, revealing deep-seated political and ideological rifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

