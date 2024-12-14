Constitutional Controversy: Sibal and Rijiju Exchange Blows

In a fiery exchange, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal lambasted the BJP, accusing them of sacrificing constitutional principles for power. During his press conference, Sibal questioned the integrity of judicial appointments and suggested governors are politically influenced, lamenting the perceived erosion of constitutional respect.

Addressing the constitutional framers' visions, Sibal expressed concern over social injustices, highlighting issues like caste-based governance and financial manipulation in elections. Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju charged Congress with responsibility for altering the very essence of the constitution.

Rijiju also dismissed opposition claims about minority safety in India, contrasting them with conditions in neighboring countries. This dialogue unfolded in the Lok Sabha amid a debate marking the 75th year since the adoption of the Constitution of India, revealing deep-seated political and ideological rifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)