Left Menu

Ex-Minister Braga Netto Arrested Amid Coup Allegations

Former Brazilian Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto was arrested over accusations of plotting a coup to challenge the 2022 election results. He previously served as Chief of Staff and ran for vice president alongside Jair Bolsonaro. The arrest underscores Brazil’s volatile political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 16:30 IST
Ex-Minister Braga Netto Arrested Amid Coup Allegations

Federal authorities in Brazil have taken Walter Braga Netto, the former Defense Minister, into custody. The arrest follows accusations of his involvement in a conspiracy to annul the 2022 election outcome, a move that echoes the nation's ongoing political tensions.

Braga Netto, who also held the position of Chief of Staff under former President Jair Bolsonaro, was a prominent figure during Bolsonaro's tenure, even running as his vice-presidential candidate in the unsuccessful 2022 campaign.

In November, federal police alleged that Braga Netto was part of a coup attempt. His arrest highlights the challenges Brazil faces in maintaining democratic integrity amid fierce political rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024