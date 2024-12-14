Ex-Minister Braga Netto Arrested Amid Coup Allegations

Federal authorities in Brazil have taken Walter Braga Netto, the former Defense Minister, into custody. The arrest follows accusations of his involvement in a conspiracy to annul the 2022 election outcome, a move that echoes the nation's ongoing political tensions.

Braga Netto, who also held the position of Chief of Staff under former President Jair Bolsonaro, was a prominent figure during Bolsonaro's tenure, even running as his vice-presidential candidate in the unsuccessful 2022 campaign.

In November, federal police alleged that Braga Netto was part of a coup attempt. His arrest highlights the challenges Brazil faces in maintaining democratic integrity amid fierce political rivalries.

