Ex-Minister Braga Netto Arrested Amid Coup Allegations
Former Brazilian Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto was arrested over accusations of plotting a coup to challenge the 2022 election results. He previously served as Chief of Staff and ran for vice president alongside Jair Bolsonaro. The arrest underscores Brazil’s volatile political climate.
Federal authorities in Brazil have taken Walter Braga Netto, the former Defense Minister, into custody. The arrest follows accusations of his involvement in a conspiracy to annul the 2022 election outcome, a move that echoes the nation's ongoing political tensions.
Braga Netto, who also held the position of Chief of Staff under former President Jair Bolsonaro, was a prominent figure during Bolsonaro's tenure, even running as his vice-presidential candidate in the unsuccessful 2022 campaign.
In November, federal police alleged that Braga Netto was part of a coup attempt. His arrest highlights the challenges Brazil faces in maintaining democratic integrity amid fierce political rivalries.
