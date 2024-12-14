Left Menu

A Battle for New Delhi: Political Dynasties Versus the Common Man

The New Delhi Assembly seat will see a highly competitive election with AAP's Arvind Kejriwal competing against candidates Parvesh Verma of BJP and Sandeep Dikshit of Congress, both sons of former Delhi chief ministers. The electoral contest is framed as a clash between political dynasties and the common man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:39 IST
The New Delhi Assembly seat is poised for an intense political showdown, as incumbent MLA and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal gears up against contenders Parvesh Verma and Sandeep Dikshit, the heirs of former chief ministers from BJP and Congress, respectively.

Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, confirmed to PTI on Saturday his preparation to contest in the New Delhi constituency. Meanwhile, Congress has already nominated Sandeep Dikshit, son of three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit, for the seat.

At a recent event, Kejriwal dismissed speculations of shifting constituencies, affirming his commitment to the New Delhi seat in the upcoming elections scheduled for February. He characterized the election as a battle between political legacies and the 'Aam Aadmi', while BJP's Verma criticized Kejriwal's performance since 2013.

