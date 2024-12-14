Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes BJP on Election Expenditure

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes the BJP's stance on 'one nation, one polls,' arguing that it will not reduce electoral expenses. He urges the Election Commission to hold Bihar assembly elections in a single phase and highlights BJP's extensive spending on advertisements. Yadav also pledges a monthly stipend for women if his coalition wins the next election.

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent RJD leader, on Saturday dismissed the BJP's claims that the 'one nation, one polls' initiative would cut electoral costs. Instead, he accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies of wasting public funds on extensive advertising campaigns.

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar has petitioned the Election Commission to conduct the state's assembly elections in a single phase, as was done previously. Yadav questions the necessity of altering the current electoral format, challenging BJP's argument that simultaneous polls are crucial for cost-efficiency.

Yadav criticized the BJP's focus on advertising, pointing out the financial burden this places even on economically weaker states like Bihar. He further promised a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 to the state's women if his party gains power, underscoring the importance of women's wellbeing in societal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

