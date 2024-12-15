Political Profiles: Key Players in Fadnavis' Maharashtra Government
This article provides a brief profile of the ministers inducted into Devendra Fadnavis' Maharashtra government. It covers the political journeys and background of prominent figures such as Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, and others. The profiles highlight their electoral successes and strategic moves within the state's political landscape.
- Country:
- India
In recent political developments in Maharashtra, several ministers have been inducted into Devendra Fadnavis' government. These appointments mark significant milestones in their political careers, showcasing a blend of experience and strategic shifts within the state's ruling party.
Among them is Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who has been with the BJP for 30 years. After winning his seat in the 2024 assembly polls, Bawankule, previously denied a ticket in 2019, was reinstated as an MLC and later became the state unit chief in 2022. His political ascent underscores his enduring influence in Maharashtra's BJP politics.
Notably, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, a seasoned 8-term MLA from Shirdi, has navigated various political landscapes, serving in both Sena-BJP and Congress-NCP governments. Having joined the BJP in 2014, his extensive legislative experience continues to play a pivotal role in the current administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
