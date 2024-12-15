A New Foreign Policy Vision for Viksit Bharat

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has called for a dynamic foreign policy geared towards a 'Viksit Bharat,' reflecting India's aspirations to become a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at the launch of India's World magazine, Jaishankar stressed that India's foreign policy must evolve in response to significant international changes, including intensified globalization and technological advancements.

He urged a strategic, open approach, emphasizing the need for ambitious planning and adaptability as India seeks to expand its global footprint in an increasingly volatile world.

