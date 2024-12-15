Left Menu

A New Foreign Policy Vision for Viksit Bharat

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has outlined a forward-thinking foreign policy for India, focusing on the concept of 'Viksit Bharat.' Highlighting the evolving global landscape, Jaishankar emphasized the need for adaptation and forward planning, aiming to position India as a developed nation by 2047. He underscored the importance of an open, adaptable foreign policy.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has called for a dynamic foreign policy geared towards a 'Viksit Bharat,' reflecting India's aspirations to become a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at the launch of India's World magazine, Jaishankar stressed that India's foreign policy must evolve in response to significant international changes, including intensified globalization and technological advancements.

He urged a strategic, open approach, emphasizing the need for ambitious planning and adaptability as India seeks to expand its global footprint in an increasingly volatile world.

