EU Suspends Visa-Free Travel for Georgian Diplomats Amid Protests

On Monday, European Union foreign ministers decided to halt visa-free travel for Georgian officials holding diplomatic passports following a government crackdown on pro-EU demonstrations. This decision was reached through a majority vote, requiring the European Commission to draft a proposal on the matter, according to two EU diplomats and an official source speaking to Reuters.

The move aimed to penalize Georgian politicians while avoiding repercussions for ordinary citizens. In October, the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed election victory, despite opposition allegations of fraud. Protests erupted when the government announced a suspension of EU accession talks, drawing criticism from rights groups for an uncommon crackdown in Georgia.

Supported by a qualified majority vote, at least 15 EU member states representing 65% of the population agreed to the visa suspension. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed concern about Georgia's current trajectory. While some EU nations proposed further sanctions, Hungary and Slovakia vetoed actions against certain Georgian police officials.

