BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Against AAP's Mahila Adalat Event

The BJP Mahila Morcha, spearheaded by MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, organized a protest on Monday outside the residence of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Firozshah Road.

They voiced opposition to the participation of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Vibhav Kumar in the AAP's Women's Court, accusing Kejriwal of overlooking women's safety.

While the AAP showcased its commitment to women's safety at the Mahila Adalat event, BJP leaders criticized Kejriwal for not expelling anti-women elements from his party, and questioned the AAP's integrity on women's issues as the Delhi Assembly polls approach.

