Trump Urges Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal

President-elect Donald Trump urged Ukraine's President Zelenskiy to negotiate a deal with Russia's Putin to end the ongoing war. Trump expressed distress over the war's devastation and hinted at a plan to resolve the conflict, though he remained vague on specific details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:25 IST
Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has called for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war that has ravaged Ukraine for nearly three years.

Speaking during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump expressed his dismay over the conflict, describing the situation as catastrophic. He refrained from offering a clear stance on whether Ukraine should consider ceding territory to Russia as part of any peace agreement.

Highlighting the extensive damage and loss, Trump compared images of the Ukraine war to the grim battles of the American Civil War and emphasized the urgency of peace. Despite claiming to have a strategic plan, Trump has yet to disclose details, suggesting that premature revelations could diminish its viability.

