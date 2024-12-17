Congress MP Criticizes TMC's Dismissal of EVM Concerns

In a sharp rebuke, Congress MP Mallu Ravi criticized TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday for dismissing concerns about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), describing his remarks as 'ridiculous.' Ravi insisted that evidence of EVM tampering is elusive because it happens remotely.

Ravi further suggested that Banerjee's stance might differ in his home state West Bengal. Ravi assured that political differences over the issue won't affect the INDIA alliance, emphasizing each member's right to express their views independently.

Adding to the chorus of criticism, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla lambasted the Election Commission for dismissing demonstrations showing potential EVM hacking. Shukla argued that the Commission's refusal to engage constructively harms electoral integrity.

Concerns persist within Congress, particularly following setbacks in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections. Abhishek Banerjee urged critics to present concrete evidence and demonstrate the feasibility of EVM hacking, labeling Congress's claims as unsubstantiated.

Congress leader Sukhdeo Bhagat clarified that although the INDIA bloc is diverse, the Congress's stance on EVMs remains firm due to suspected malicious operations. Congressman Kiran Kumar Chamala echoed these doubts, stressing internal differences do not weaken the party's apprehensions about EVM integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)