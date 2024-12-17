Left Menu

BJP Demands Delayed CAG Reports in Delhi Assembly

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has called for a special assembly session to table 14 suppressed CAG reports alleging financial irregularities under Arvind Kejriwal's government. BJP accuses Kejriwal of hypocrisy, citing his past demands for transparency in CAG reports during his rise to political prominence.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has intensified demands for accountability from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sachdeva called for a special session of the Delhi Assembly to present 14 allegedly suppressed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. These documents purportedly spotlight financial irregularities committed under the Kejriwal-led administration.

Sachdeva's call for transparency is underscored by allegations that Kejriwal, who gained significant political traction in 2011-2012 partly by demanding transparency through the public release of CAG reports, is now avoiding their publication. "In an ironic twist, Kejriwal, who once weaponized CAG reports against the Congress government, now suppresses them under his own," Sachdeva stated.

Legal recourse has already been initiated by the BJP, which filed a petition with the Delhi High Court on October 29, pressing for the reports' release. The court directed the Delhi government to respond. Post-delays, the government admitted it must obtain the Lieutenant Governor's permission to present the reports. Political observers now await the proposed December 21 assembly session to see if Kejriwal will accommodate these demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

