Controversy Erupts Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha session was adjourned after introducing the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, proposing simultaneous elections nationwide. Despite passing the initial vote, the move faced stiff opposition, with critics arguing it threatens India's federal structure and constitutional autonomy. Key political voices express dissent as the proposal heads to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:44 IST
Representative image (Photo/ Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday following the introduction of two significant pieces of legislation: the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The session will resume at 3 PM, with further debates on these contentious bills expected.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, notably proposing a 'One Nation, One Election' policy, seeks to synchronize elections for both national and state levels across India. The bill has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for in-depth evaluation. The vote in Lok Sabha recorded 269 members supporting and 196 opposing the bill's introduction. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill, agreeing to the JPC referral after Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted Prime Minister Modi's recommendation for extensive review.

Complementing this, Meghwal introduced another bill to align election timings in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Puducherry with the proposed unified election scheme. Opposition parties quickly criticized the bills, accusing them of undermining the Constitution's basic structure and threatening to centralize power. Congress MP Manish Tewari and others voiced strong reservations, citing threats to federalism and democratic integrity.

