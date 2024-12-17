Left Menu

Canada's Sanctions Stir Global Tensions with Venezuela

Canada has imposed sanctions on five senior Venezuelan officials, accusing them of undermining democracy by fraudulently declaring Nicolas Maduro as the president. This move, deemed illegal by Venezuela, contributes to the ongoing global controversy surrounding its 2024 presidential election and subsequent protests.

Updated: 17-12-2024 23:09 IST
Canada's recent imposition of sanctions on five senior Venezuelan officials has stirred international tensions, with allegations of undermining democracy. These sanctions follow claims of electoral fraud in proclaiming Nicolas Maduro the winner of Venezuela's July 2024 presidential elections.

The Venezuelan government swiftly condemned these measures as illegal, viewing them as a failed maneuver to exert pressure. Such diplomatic strains underscore the geopolitical friction involving both nations and other global powers.

The contentious election has sparked widespread controversy, with various countries and organizations questioning the legitimacy of Maduro's victory. Reports of post-election violence and the suppression of protests further complicate the scenario, highlighting the fragile political climate in Venezuela.

