Congress Sparks Protest Over Amit Shah's Controversial Remarks
Opposition staged a protest after Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar, with Congress accusing the BJP-RSS of disrespecting the Constitution and tricolour. The debate escalated as the Congress called for Shah's resignation, while Union Minister Rijiju condemned the distortion of Shah's remarks.
- Country:
- India
The political climate heated up following protest led by the Opposition against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks concerning BR Ambedkar. Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala emphasized that the demonstration was a gesture to honor Ambedkar, labeled as the Constitution's pillar, while accusing the BJP-RSS of disregarding national symbols.
During an interaction with ANI, Chamala criticized Shah's discourse in the Rajya Sabha, alleging an aversion towards acknowledging Dr. Ambedkar's contribution to the Indian Constitution. The Congress leader's sentiment was echoed by Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who demanded Shah's resignation, interpreting his comments as derogatory.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju retaliated against the claims by accusing Congress of manipulating Shah's statements for political gain, declaring their respect for Ambedkar. Rijiju questioned Congress's historical actions, highlighting Ambedkar's resignation from Nehru's cabinet and condemning the viral dissemination of what he termed a distorted version of Shah's speech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New criminal laws represent concrete step towards realising ideals enshrined in Constitution for benefit of all citizens: PM.
As country marks 75 yrs of framing of Constitution, launch of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, rooted in constitutional values, significant: PM.
Zimbabwe Court Declares Restrictions on Abortion for Rape Victims Unconstitutional
Kejriwal Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Delhi's Law-and-Order Chaos
CM Siddaramaiah's Lesson on the Constitution: Inspiring Future Generations