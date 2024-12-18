Congress Sparks Protest Over Amit Shah's Controversial Remarks

The political climate heated up following protest led by the Opposition against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks concerning BR Ambedkar. Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala emphasized that the demonstration was a gesture to honor Ambedkar, labeled as the Constitution's pillar, while accusing the BJP-RSS of disregarding national symbols.

During an interaction with ANI, Chamala criticized Shah's discourse in the Rajya Sabha, alleging an aversion towards acknowledging Dr. Ambedkar's contribution to the Indian Constitution. The Congress leader's sentiment was echoed by Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who demanded Shah's resignation, interpreting his comments as derogatory.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju retaliated against the claims by accusing Congress of manipulating Shah's statements for political gain, declaring their respect for Ambedkar. Rijiju questioned Congress's historical actions, highlighting Ambedkar's resignation from Nehru's cabinet and condemning the viral dissemination of what he termed a distorted version of Shah's speech.

