Left Menu

Tragic Murder of Congress Worker Stuns Jamshedpur

A Congress worker named Alok Kumar was shot dead in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, by two assailants on motorcycles. Although identified, the perpetrators remain at large. Both the victim and one of the accused shared a history of enmity and criminal records. Kumar had been involved in a political fracas previously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:13 IST
Tragic Murder of Congress Worker Stuns Jamshedpur
Alok Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Jamshedpur, a Congress worker identified as Alok Kumar, also known as Munna, was fatally shot by two motorcycle-borne assailants on Wednesday.

The brutal attack occurred as Kumar, 28, stood near his residence in the Shastrinagar area of Kadma. Despite attempts to evade the gunfire, he succumbed to four gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

Authorities quickly transported him to Tata Main Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Investigations have identified the attackers, yet no arrests have been made. A history of enmity existed between Kumar and one of the accused, who were also neighbors. Both had prior criminal records, and Kumar was previously named in an FIR for assaulting a rival political worker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024