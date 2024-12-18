Tragic Murder of Congress Worker Stuns Jamshedpur

In a shocking incident in Jamshedpur, a Congress worker identified as Alok Kumar, also known as Munna, was fatally shot by two motorcycle-borne assailants on Wednesday.

The brutal attack occurred as Kumar, 28, stood near his residence in the Shastrinagar area of Kadma. Despite attempts to evade the gunfire, he succumbed to four gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

Authorities quickly transported him to Tata Main Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Investigations have identified the attackers, yet no arrests have been made. A history of enmity existed between Kumar and one of the accused, who were also neighbors. Both had prior criminal records, and Kumar was previously named in an FIR for assaulting a rival political worker.

(With inputs from agencies.)