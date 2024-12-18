Kharge Demands Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

In a recent escalation of political tensions, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has openly criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks concerning B.R. Ambedkar. Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately dismiss Shah from his position should he refuse to resign voluntarily.

Kharge condemned Shah's statements about the architect of India's Constitution during a Rajya Sabha debate, calling them disrespectful. He insisted on a public apology from Shah, warning that failure to address the insult would lead to nationwide protests, reflecting the deep reverence the public holds for Ambedkar.

The incident has further intensified the ongoing feud between the Congress and the BJP, with accusations of disrespect for Ambedkar's legacy adding to the heated political climate. As the situation unfolds, all eyes remain on the Prime Minister's response to Kharge's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)