Kharge Demands Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, urging Prime Minister Modi to dismiss Shah if he doesn't resign. Accusing Shah of disrespect, Kharge demanded an apology and warned of nationwide protests. This controversy has fueled tensions between the Congress and BJP.

Updated: 18-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:09 IST
Kharge Demands Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent escalation of political tensions, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has openly criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks concerning B.R. Ambedkar. Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately dismiss Shah from his position should he refuse to resign voluntarily.

Kharge condemned Shah's statements about the architect of India's Constitution during a Rajya Sabha debate, calling them disrespectful. He insisted on a public apology from Shah, warning that failure to address the insult would lead to nationwide protests, reflecting the deep reverence the public holds for Ambedkar.

The incident has further intensified the ongoing feud between the Congress and the BJP, with accusations of disrespect for Ambedkar's legacy adding to the heated political climate. As the situation unfolds, all eyes remain on the Prime Minister's response to Kharge's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

