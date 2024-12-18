Congress Leaders Rally Against Adani Scandal in Jaipur

The Congress staged a significant protest in Jaipur on Wednesday, targeting the BJP government over concerns surrounding industrialist Adani. Numerous allegations have surfaced, implicating Adani in corruption and fraud, raising serious questions about the integrity of Indian business and finance.

Prominent Congress figures such as PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot addressed the gathering. They vehemently criticized the BJP-led government for its alleged reluctance to discuss the allegations in Parliament, describing their silence as a stark avoidance of responsibility.

Ashok Gehlot further lambasted RSS and BJP leaders, accusing them of undermining democracy and engaging in religion-based politics. Sachin Pilot expressed confidence in Congress's unity and optimism about forming the next state government, reinforcing the party's resolve against the ruling administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)