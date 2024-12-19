South Korea's Yoon Stands Firm Amid Legal Turmoil

In the midst of legal challenges, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol intends to personally articulate his stance during court proceedings. Yoon's decisive move comes in response to the controversies surrounding his fleeting declaration of martial law.

Seok Dong-hyeon, a lawyer advising Yoon, emphasized the necessity of direct communication from the former president to ensure that his perspective is clearly conveyed during the trials. The advisor highlighted Yoon's willingness to engage directly in the legal process as a testament to his commitment to transparency.

Furthermore, Seok expressed concerns over the numerous overlapping investigations targeting Yoon, calling for a streamlined approach to avoid redundancy and confusion. This step, he believes, is crucial for procedural efficiency and maintaining focus on the key legal issues at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)