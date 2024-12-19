Parliament Chaos: Clash Over Ambedkar Remarks Sparks Protests
On Thursday, separate protest marches by the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc MPs over remarks involving Ambedkar led to jostling at the Parliament House. BJP alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi injured BJP MP Pratap Sarangi. Both parliamentary houses were adjourned following the protests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:41 IST
- India
In a heated exchange on Thursday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc took to the streets of Parliament in dueling protests over remarks related to B.R. Ambedkar.
The tensions escalated to physical encounters with allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of injuring BJP MP Pratap Sarangi.
Amidst rising tensions, both Houses were adjourned as MPs called for Home Minister Amit Shah's apology for his previous remarks on Ambedkar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
